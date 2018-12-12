2 dead, 5 injured in devastating crash on Highway 99

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4886287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Skyeye captured video of a devastating crash on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County.

Traffic enforcement is working a major fatality accident at 2920 and grand parkway 99 westbound. GP/99 is shut down in both directions traffic is being diverted to feeder roads. #hounews pic.twitter.com/DWGHzBdHoP — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 12, 2018

A pickup truck driver told deputies he doesn't know what happened just before he caused a crash on the Grand Parkway that killed two people and sent four others to the hospital.Sheriff's deputies said an elderly man and a middle-aged woman were killed Wednesday when the man's truck left the westbound lanes of Highway 99 in northwest Harris County and entered the eastbound lanes.The crash left twisted metal and shattered glass across all lanes of the Grand Parkway. Both sides of Highway 99 are expected to remain closed until later Wednesday evening.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said five people, including the truck's driver, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Deputies said the at-fault driver did not appear to be intoxicated, and said he is cooperating with their investigation.The driver apparently has a history of seizures, according to the sheriff's office. It was not immediately known if the man was cleared by a doctor to drive.At least one vehicle rolled over, and several others are left mangled or torn to pieces. A boat on a trailer is seen in the middle of the wreckage.A Katy police officer told ABC13 Eyewitness News he was the first to arrive at the scene, and helped extract a man from a rolled over Ford F-150.The officer said the victim suffered head trauma in the crash, and was unable to move.