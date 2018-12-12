TRAFFIC

2 dead, 5 injured in devastating crash on Highway 99

EMBED </>More Videos

MEDICAL EMERGENCY? Deputies say the at-fault driver in a deadly crash on Grand Parkway can't remember what happened before the wreck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pickup truck driver told deputies he doesn't know what happened just before he caused a crash on the Grand Parkway that killed two people and sent four others to the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies said an elderly man and a middle-aged woman were killed Wednesday when the man's truck left the westbound lanes of Highway 99 in northwest Harris County and entered the eastbound lanes.

The crash left twisted metal and shattered glass across all lanes of the Grand Parkway. Both sides of Highway 99 are expected to remain closed until later Wednesday evening.

EMBED More News Videos

Skyeye captured video of a devastating crash on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said five people, including the truck's driver, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said the at-fault driver did not appear to be intoxicated, and said he is cooperating with their investigation.

The driver apparently has a history of seizures, according to the sheriff's office. It was not immediately known if the man was cleared by a doctor to drive.

At least one vehicle rolled over, and several others are left mangled or torn to pieces. A boat on a trailer is seen in the middle of the wreckage.

A Katy police officer told ABC13 Eyewitness News he was the first to arrive at the scene, and helped extract a man from a rolled over Ford F-150.

The officer said the victim suffered head trauma in the crash, and was unable to move.

Live traffic map
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic accidentfreewayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
Houston has nation's second most expensive commute
Texas among worst states for aggressive holiday driving
New road connection gives drivers direct access to US-59
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
Charlie 'Farewell' Morton: Astros lose starting arm to Rays
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
Texas Attorney General says wounded officers in 'good spirits'
Security video shows missing mom the day she vanished
FBI searching for 3 masked bank robbery suspects
Next storm COULD bring snow to Texas early Friday
Show More
Full list: SAG Awards 2019 nominations
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
Text message tax? California is considering it
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
More News