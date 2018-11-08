EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4647160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect on a 4-wheeler is leading police on a chase through northeast Harris County.

A 15-year-old on a four-wheeler is in custody after leading authorities on a chase on the Eastex Freeway Thursday morning.Police tell us it all started when an officer noticed the teen driving the ATV down Wilson Road near Humble High School and they tried to pull him over.It is illegal to drive a four-wheeler on a public street.When the teen didn't stop, police chased him to Homestead, but that's where they lost him.Harris County sheriff's deputies caught up with him on Lauder Road and then went over to the freeway in the northbound lanes, where the teen was spotted on Houston Transtar cameras traveling past FM 1960 and then Townsen.Officers held back traffic while they followed him. At one point, a DPS trooper joined in and was right on his tail.The hour-long pursuit eventually ended off the FM 1340 exit, where the teen surrendered. Deputies took him over to the Tractor Supply Co. to get the ATV off the freeway and took him into custody.Humble police confirm the 15-year-old captured his ride on Snapchat. Eyewitness News has blurred his face in the video because of his age.One driver saw the whole thing while she was out running errands."I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know anything until the cop pulls into the car wash and I'm like, 'What the heck?' and then the four-wheeler comes out and the cops start chasing him and I'm like, 'Oh my God,'" said witness Jennifer Rodriguez.The teen has been transferred to juvenile probation. The district attorney's juvenile division will be contacted to determine what charges could be filed and whether he'll be released to his parents.