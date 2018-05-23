Texas traffic stop turns into human smuggling rescue operation

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 80 undocumented immigrants were found inside a tractor-trailer in Willacy County, Texas late Tuesday night.

The tractor-trailer was pulled over for a traffic stop on northbound Highway 77 near Raymondville.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene after the traffic stop turned into a human smuggling case.

In all, 88 undocumented immigrants were found inside. Two of them were transported to the hospital.

"With the heat, it was heat exhaustion and dehydration," said Frank Torres with Willacy County EMS. "That was the primary concern or complaint for the patients that we treated."

A driver and passenger were in the tractor trailer.

The case remains under investigation.
