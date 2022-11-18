'Trouble in Toyland' safety report says many counterfeit, recalled toys are still sold online

The 37th annual 'Troublein Toyland' toy safety report says recalled and counterfeit toys are being sold online.

Parents and family members should be alert when buying toys this holiday season.

The non-profit behind the report says it was able to buy more than 30 recalled toys in October.

Their report also said counterfeit toys that don't necessarily meet mandatory US safety standards continue to be sold in stores and online.

Toys included stuffed animals, action figures, activity balls for infants, musical toys, and more.

The toys they were still able to purchase had been recalled for reasons like choking hazards, potential poisoning risks, and more.

The majority of them were bought new in the original packaging or new with tags.

"None of the other sellers flagged, stopped or sent a warning about any of our other purchases of recalled toys," the report said.

