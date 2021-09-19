fatal crash

2 killed, 1 hurt in NW Houston crash involving tow truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died early Sunday and another person was critically injured in a major crash in northwest Houston.

It happened in the 9500 block of Cypress Creek Parkway near Falcon and Perry Road.

A tow truck was eastbound on Cypress Creek when the driver of another vehicle in the westbound lanes attempted to make a left turn and crashed into the tow truck, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Two passengers in the vehicle were killed in the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the tow truck was not hurt, deputies said.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

There was no word on the identities of the victims involved.
