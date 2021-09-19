2 killed, 1 hurt in NW Houston crash involving tow truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died early Sunday and another person was critically injured in a major crash in northwest Houston.It happened in the 9500 block of Cypress Creek Parkway near Falcon and Perry Road.A tow truck was eastbound on Cypress Creek when the driver of another vehicle in the westbound lanes attempted to make a left turn and crashed into the tow truck, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Two passengers in the vehicle were killed in the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.The driver of the tow truck was not hurt, deputies said.Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.There was no word on the identities of the victims involved.