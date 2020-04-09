2 injured and dozens of homes damaged in northeast Arkansas tornado

JONESBORO, Arkansas (KTRK) -- At least two people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged after high winds and a tornado tore across northeast Arkansas overnight.
The tornado was seen on video as lightning illuminated the dark skies near Jonesboro, Arkansas. KAIT-TV reported 29 homes were damaged in the town of Harrisburg, which is around 105 miles northeast of Little Rock.
A stormy stretch of weather is predicted across the United States in the coming days. On Thursday, parts of the Texas Hill Country could see large hail and strong storms, while damaging wind gusts are possible in Washington, D.C., and New York City, the Storm Prediction Center said.
Forecasters also warned of a severe weather outbreak with the possibility of strong, long-track tornadoes on Easter Sunday in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
