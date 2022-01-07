murder suicide

Husband and wife found dead at Tomball home in what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- When family members could not get a hold of a couple, Harris County deputies went to their home in Tomball Friday afternoon and found the man and woman dead, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins.

Deputies arrived to the married couple's home in the 12500 block of Pavilion Court at about 12:37 p.m.

Pinkins said deputies found the couple in the same room with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man is believed to be about 65 years old and the woman 58 years old, according to Pinkins.

Deputies said their investigation leads them to believe this incident is a murder-suicide after they found no indication of forced entry or missing belongings.


No further details were given on this ongoing investigation.

