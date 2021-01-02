university of texas

UT names Steve Sarkisian as the new head football coach

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Longhorns have named Steve Sarkisian, currently the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as their new head football coach for the 2021-2022 season.

This comes after the university fired Tom Herman Saturday after four seasons.

Sarkisian expressed his excitement in a tweet early Sunday morning.



Sarkisian has a strong track record as both an offensive coordinator and head coach in both Division I college football and the NFL, according to a statement from the university. He also has extensive experience coaching in conference and national championship games and developing top talent, including three Heisman Trophy finalists.

"Steve Sarkisian is one of the top offensive minds in the game of football, which he has proved over and over during his time with USC, Atlanta, and most recently, Alabama," athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. "We are confident our players and coaches will thrive under his leadership and in response to his energy and passion for the game."

Prior to joining Alabama in 2019, Sarkisian spent two years as offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, four years as an assistant and two as head coach at the University of Southern California, and five years as head coach at the University of Washington. His head coaching record is 46-35 overall and 2-2 in bowl games.

As for Herman, the outgoing coach will be owed approximately $15 million, according to terms of his contract with the university.

"Decisions like this are very, very difficult and certainly not something I take lightly," Del Conte said. "As I've said before, my philosophy is to wait until the end of the season to look at all of the factors in evaluating any of our programs. After much deliberation and a great deal of thought, as I looked back at the totality of where our football program is and in discussing its future, it became apparent that it was in the best interest of The University of Texas to move in a different direction."

University president Jay Hartzell Kevin Eltife, the chair of the UT Board of Regents, agreed with Del Conte's recommendation and approved the change, according to a statement from the university.

The Longhorns went 32-18 in four seasons under Herman, including seven losses as a ranked team to unranked teams -- tied for most in FBS since 2017.

"I'm grateful for all Coach Herman has done and the hard work and dedication he and his staff have put in on behalf of our program and student-athletes," Del Conte said in his statement. "I thank him for all of his efforts and his service to our institution, and I wish him the best in the future.

FROM 2016: Longhorns bring in Houston's Tom Herman as next head coach
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaustinconfederate flaguniversity of texastexas newsncaatexasfootballcollege football
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS
Unwilling UT band members say they won't play "The Eyes of Texas"
Owners of UT's Bevo mascot sued
Arab Americans not counted in U.S. Census
Free COVID-19 tests at Texas colleges fall short of goals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 men flee captivity from home, 15 victims unaccounted for
Woman shot to death, 3 deputies wounded in Midtown shooting
Fire breaks out at NW Houston warehouse
Sergeant killed in motorcycle accident after funeral escort job
Houston's warming back up again, with a sunny Sunday on tap
COVID-19 vaccine public clinic fully booked for today
Sunday will be busiest travel day in pandemic, TSA projects
Show More
What to expect in Texans' final game of the season
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
4-year-old child prodigy paints for a purpose
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Jan. 3
Man shot and abducted from NW Harris Co. apartment
More TOP STORIES News