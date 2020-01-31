Toddler covered in bruises air-lifted to Med Center: deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler was air-lifted to the Texas Medical Center on Wednesday due to several extensive injuries.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office tells ABC13 it's unclear how the three-year-old got bruises all over his body.
Cy-Fair fire department responded to a 911 call about a toddler who suffered traumatic injuries. The boy was then taken to the Kindred Hospital-Northwest.
That facility's website indicates it does not offer emergency care, and instead specializes in rehabilitation services and post-operative treatment.
HCSO deputies covered a white Honda Odyssey with police tape in the parking lot of Kindred Hospital.
