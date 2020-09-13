Mayor Toby Powell of Conroe dies after long battle with cancer

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Mayor of Conroe, Toby Powell, lost his battle to cancer on Saturday, according to"Mayor Powell has fought a valiant fight against cancer for the past several years and even through his personal pain he has led this City with integrity, spirit, determination," read the announcement., Powell served on city council in 1977, 1978 and 2008 before serving as Mayor Pro-Tem from 2010-2012. He then went on to serve as mayor for several years.Powell is a graduate of Conroe High School and attended Sam Houston State University.He was very active with Conroe's downtown performing arts events, such as the annual Christmas event, according to the city's website."Mayor Powell once said he would fight for the City of Conroe, that he loved so much until his dying breath," read the city's announcement. "Rest in Peace Mayor Toby - job on Earth well done. Your legacy will live on in all your good work."