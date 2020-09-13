Society

Mayor Toby Powell of Conroe dies after long battle with cancer

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Mayor of Conroe, Toby Powell, lost his battle to cancer on Saturday, according to an announcement published on the city's official Facebook page.

"Mayor Powell has fought a valiant fight against cancer for the past several years and even through his personal pain he has led this City with integrity, spirit, determination," read the announcement.



According to the city's website, Powell served on city council in 1977, 1978 and 2008 before serving as Mayor Pro-Tem from 2010-2012. He then went on to serve as mayor for several years.

Powell is a graduate of Conroe High School and attended Sam Houston State University.

He was very active with Conroe's downtown performing arts events, such as the annual Christmas event, according to the city's website.

"Mayor Powell once said he would fight for the City of Conroe, that he loved so much until his dying breath," read the city's announcement. "Rest in Peace Mayor Toby - job on Earth well done. Your legacy will live on in all your good work."



READ ALSO: Mayor Leonard Scarcella of Stafford dies at age 79
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconroehistorycancer deathcancer
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mike D'Antoni tells Houston Rockets he won't return as coach
Tropical Storm Sally expected to land Tuesday as Cat. 2 hurricane
Beautiful Sunday to give way to a wet afternoon
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
How to save money and support Houston small businesses
HPD Chief apologizes to family of man shot 21 times by police
Customers take safety in freezer after hookah lounge shooting
Show More
Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than a decade up for grabs
Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 111th birthday
US declared COVID-19 national emergency 6 months ago today
City of Houston launches virtual climate action plan event
HFD captain who died from COVID-19 to be laid to rest this week
More TOP STORIES News