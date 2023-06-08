T-Mobile employee robbed at gunpoint says she was shot at twice inside north Houston store

Femina Charania said an armed robber shot at her twice even as she complied with his requests for cash at a store on West Mount Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A T-Mobile employee in north Houston said she is lucky to be alive after an armed robber shot at her twice.

It happened on May 22 at the cell phone store in the 700 block of West Mount Houston. The entire incident was captured on video.

Police say that at about 7:20 p.m., a man walked into the cell phone store, went to the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The employee, 34-year-old Femina Charania, talked only to ABC13 and said that she first tried to talk to robber, who became frustrated and fired a shot toward the wall.

"Like he shot, and I moved," Charania said.

Charania says that he shot at her again after she opened up the register.

He took the money and ran away.

The armed suspect is described as an Hispanic male, between the ages of 18-25, around 6 feet tall and weighing 200 to 220 pounds. He wore a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Because he's still wanted, Charania asked that her face remain concealed.

"I thought, maybe, something happened to my ears. I called the ambulance, too. And then I asked the guy, and he's like, 'It shouldn't be, it's just, you're traumatized,'" she said, explaining that it was the first time she had ever seen a gun.

"Sometimes if I sit by myself at that particular timeframe, it just blows my mind, and I imagine him passing by," she added.

There have been on average 92 robberies a year, for the past four years, in the 77038 zip code where this happened, according to the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

In a prior incident, another employee was robbed at gunpoint by a different man inside the same store.

"Just be careful. If something like this happens, don't argue," warned Charania, who went back to work a day after the robbery happened.

Charania said she plans to keep locking the doors between customers.

If you have any information that could lead to charges or the arrest of the wanted suspect, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips sent directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible to remain anonymous and for a cash payment up to $5,000.

