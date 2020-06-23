'Pose' stars speak out about anti-transgender violence on ABC13 town hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presented a one-hour virtual town hall, highlighting the epidemic of fatal violence against Black transgender women and transgender women of color.

Eyewitness News anchor Chauncy Glover explored the sobering statistics behind these deaths, most of whom were Black transgender women, and how community activists and law enforcement are working to dismantle this culture of violence.



Panelists for the town hall included:

  • Dominique Jackson, Elektra on FX Network's "Pose"
  • Angelica Ross, Candy on FX Network's "Pose"
  • Hailie Sahar, Lulu on FX Network's "Pose"
  • Elia Chino, founder/executive director of FLAS (Fundacion Latinoamericana De Accion Social)
  • Rev. Troy Treash, senior pastor, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
  • Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian, Houston Police Department


In 2019, Texas led the nation in murders of transgender women of color.

The Human Rights Campaign says at least 16 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been fatally shot or killed by other violent means this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlgbtqtransgenderblack lives mattermurderabc13 town hallviolence against womenwoman killedviolence
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Front to bring lower humidity, ozone pollution Wednesday
Waller Co. constable claims he was racially profiled
Astros' Yordan Alvarez may be done for 2020, manager says
Mayor on COVID-19 in Houston: 'We need to crush that curve'
Tiffany Haddish's show at university in SE Texas questioned
Houston teacher resigns over COVID-19 concerns
Need help? ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 Relief' town hall Thursday
Show More
$5K reward offered to find suspect who butchered horses
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
Applications now open for funding for small businesses
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
UPDATE: 2 tropical storms could impact Gulf next week
More TOP STORIES News