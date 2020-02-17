Politics

Voters can now cast ballots anywhere in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've ever struggled to find your polling place on Election Day, this is some good news. Harris County residents can now vote anywhere in the county.

RELATED: Where to vote early in the 2020 Texas Primary Elections

The Texas Secretary of State's Office announced in 2019 that Harris County was joining the state's Countywide Polling Place Program. The program allows voters to cast a ballot at any polling place in Harris County, eliminating the need to find the location serving your voting precinct.

The program has been underway in Harris County since the May 4, 2019 Joint Election.

Harris County Clerk Dr. Diane Trautman said the program will help people in the Houston area exercise their right to vote.

"The voters of Harris County have made it clear that a Countywide Polling Place Program would have a positive impact on elections and I am confident that the transition to a Countywide Polling Place Program will be successful," Trautman said.

Harris County, which has 2.3 million registered voters, is the largest county implementing the program. The program is also available in Brazoria, Fort Bend and Galveston counties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countyvoter informationtexas newsvotingelection day
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News