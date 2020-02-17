Voters can now cast ballots anywhere in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've ever struggled to find your polling place on Election Day, this is some good news. Harris County residents can now vote anywhere in the county.The Texas Secretary of State's Office announced in 2019 that Harris County was joining the state's Countywide Polling Place Program. The program allows voters to cast a ballot at any polling place in Harris County, eliminating the need to find the location serving your voting precinct.The program has been underway in Harris County since the May 4, 2019 Joint Election.Harris County Clerk Dr. Diane Trautman said the program will help people in the Houston area exercise their right to vote."The voters of Harris County have made it clear that a Countywide Polling Place Program would have a positive impact on elections and I am confident that the transition to a Countywide Polling Place Program will be successful," Trautman said.Harris County, which has 2.3 million registered voters, is the largest county implementing the program. The program is also available in Brazoria, Fort Bend and Galveston counties.