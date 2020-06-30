Gov. Abbott joins ABC13's 'Reopening Texas' town hall

ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Tom Abrahams moderated the town hall, seeking answers to your questions about the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the economy of Texas.
Town hall panelists included:
- Gov. Greg Abbott
- U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw
- State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer
- County Judge KP George, Fort Bend County
- Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Harris County Pct. 1
- Marvin Odum, COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Czar, City of Houston
- Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County Public Health executive director
- Dr. Emily Knight, Texas Restaurant Association CEO
- Dr. Laura G. Murillo, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president
