Gov. Abbott joins ABC13's 'Reopening Texas' town hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presented a one-hour virtual town hall highlighting the concerns of residents, business leaders and elected officials on reopening Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Tom Abrahams moderated the town hall, seeking answers to your questions about the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the economy of Texas.

Town hall panelists included:

  • Gov. Greg Abbott
  • U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw
  • State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer
  • County Judge KP George, Fort Bend County
  • Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Harris County Pct. 1
  • Marvin Odum, COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Czar, City of Houston
  • Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County Public Health executive director
  • Dr. Emily Knight, Texas Restaurant Association CEO
  • Dr. Laura G. Murillo, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president


Editor's note: Video above appeared in a previously published story.
