TikTok account dedicated to bullying Cy-Fair ISD students sparks concern with parents

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A TikTok page that's dedicated to cyberbullying some Cy-Fair ISD middle school students has caught the attention of parents in the district.The page has videos that start with text that reads: "People who look like they smoke crack," "Most annoying seventh graders," and "People who think they can dance, but can't." After the words, photos of students from Smith Middle School appear.Each of the videos has hundreds of views.Parents said they do not know who is behind the account, but many say they have reported it to the social media site.On Tuesday afternoon, the page was still active."I always encourage students to think before you post," said Jillian Simmons, executive director and founder of JJ's I'm Me Foundation. "Think about the effect this is going to have on someone else. Could this hurt their feelings? Could this send them over the edge? Could they get depressed over this? Could this be traumatic for them? You don't know if that student goes home and they are called stupid."