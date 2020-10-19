Possible racing crash injures 3 in NW Harris County

Three people were hospitalized after a crash where deputies say the drivers may have been racing in northwest Harris County.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, two drivers in a Mustang and a Charger were traveling in the same direction northbound on Kuykendahl and Rhodes when they lost control, causing both cars to roll over.

The vehicles landed in a ditch.

A woman and a man were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Another man was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

One of the people taken to the hospital was a passenger, but authorities have not said in which car.

The road was closed for a few hours while Harris County Constable Precinct 4 investigated.

Investigators say both cars were speeding at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashspeedingcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warm work week expected ahead of cold front Saturday
Driver with toddler in car hits and kills 70-year-old in Memorial
HISD begins 1st day of in-person learning
Halloween means trick-or-treating differently this year, mayor says
Debate commission to meet Monday to discuss potential rule changes
Some Harris Co. parents could get help with day care costs
Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks
Show More
Procession this morning for HFD arson investigator killed
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in Atlantic
Supreme Court to review Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
Why researchers say to have that 2nd or 3rd cup of coffee
More TOP STORIES News