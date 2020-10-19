Possible racing crash injures 3 in NW Harris County

Three people were hospitalized after a crash where deputies say the drivers may have been racing in northwest Harris County.
Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, two drivers in a Mustang and a Charger were traveling in the same direction northbound on Kuykendahl and Rhodes when they lost control, causing both cars to roll over.
The vehicles landed in a ditch.
A woman and a man were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Another man was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.
One of the people taken to the hospital was a passenger, but authorities have not said in which car.
The road was closed for a few hours while Harris County Constable Precinct 4 investigated.
Investigators say both cars were speeding at the time.
