Possible racing crash injures 3 in NW Harris County

Three people were hospitalized after a crash where deputies say the drivers may have been racing in northwest Harris County.Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, two drivers in a Mustang and a Charger were traveling in the same direction northbound on Kuykendahl and Rhodes when they lost control, causing both cars to roll over.The vehicles landed in a ditch.A woman and a man were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Another man was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.One of the people taken to the hospital was a passenger, but authorities have not said in which car.The road was closed for a few hours while Harris County Constable Precinct 4 investigated.Investigators say both cars were speeding at the time.