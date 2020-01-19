chevron houston marathon

3 generations tackle Chevron Houston Marathon

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alton Robinson loves to run. He has competed in marathons in 16 states. His passion for running is so deep that he has recruited his son and grandson to give the Aramco Houston Half marathon a go this weekend.

"I competed in my first Houston Marathon in 1996," said Robinson. "I ran my last full Houston Marathon in 2007. This will be number 12 half marathon."

This will be their first half marathon together, but they have done multiple 10k's in the past. This weekend is extra special for the family.

"It is a dream of mine to run with my grandson and my son. Three generations here."

Alton's son, Armand Robinson added," I've been running with my father since I was little. I've been doing races since forever. It is cool that all three of us can run together."

The three generations will be competing this weekend, but they are not worried about their time on the course. They just want to have a good time together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonchevron houston marathonjoggingrunningfamilydistance runningmarathons
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Catch complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon
Man who died mid-race 'went to every doctor' before marathon
Chevron Houston Marathon can be life-changing
Training faster may not make you race faster: experts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News