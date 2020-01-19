3 generations tackle Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alton Robinson loves to run. He has competed in marathons in 16 states. His passion for running is so deep that he has recruited his son and grandson to give the Aramco Houston Half marathon a go this weekend."I competed in my first Houston Marathon in 1996," said Robinson. "I ran my last full Houston Marathon in 2007. This will be number 12 half marathon."This will be their first half marathon together, but they have done multiple 10k's in the past. This weekend is extra special for the family."It is a dream of mine to run with my grandson and my son. Three generations here."Alton's son, Armand Robinson added," I've been running with my father since I was little. I've been doing races since forever. It is cool that all three of us can run together."The three generations will be competing this weekend, but they are not worried about their time on the course. They just want to have a good time together.