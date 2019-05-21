Thousands sign petition to end Go Topless Jeep Weekend after violent weekend

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands are pushing to end an annual beach event after a violent weekend resulted in several injuries and arrests.

MUGSHOTS: 126 arrested during 'Go Topless' Jeep Weekend

As of Monday morning at 8:30, more than 9,200 people have signed the change.org "End Go Topless Weekend" petition.

Daniel Wilson of Winnie, Texas, wrote in the petition that he reached out to Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to bring an end to the event. Wilson wrote that the chamber of commerce replied to him with the following statement:

"We will be working with county and state agencies to see what can be done by law to help alleviate issues of this nature."

At least six people were hospitalized and nearly 70 arrests were made Saturday night, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

People who attended the annual beach event shared videos of fights that happened on the beach.

A medic said 105 ambulance calls were logged by Sunday afternoon and most were directly related to the event.



"As a Jeeper, I am gladly signing, sharing, and donating. I truly hate seeing a beautiful beach demolished and the community reeling with fear of even driving in their own community during the weekend," Jenny Nix wrote.

"Keeping our beloved Bolivar safe and beautiful is more important than any event," Angela Lopez wrote.

"Absolutely a hot mess that brings nothing but a bad image to the area," David Brown wrote.
