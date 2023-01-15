This Week in Texas tackles budget surplus, taxes, and start of 88th legislative session

Watch "This Week in Texas" on ABC13's live streaming channel on devices including Roku and Fire TV.

It is opening day as the 88th legislative session begins, and ABC13 takes viewers behind the scenes with several legislators about what to expect for the next 140 days.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The 88th legislative session is underway in Austin, and ABC13 takes you behind the scenes of opening day.

We sit with several legislators from southeast Texas about the start of the session, which will last 140 days.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the state's top accountant, also sits down with ABC13 and speaks about the state's unprecedented surplus and how legislators plan to spend that money.

Also, we connect with a small business lobbyist who is part of the effort to push for fewer taxes on small businesses this session.

