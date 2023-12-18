This Week in Texas: Mayor-Elect Whitmire shares his administration's priorities

What should you know about Mayor-elect John Whitmire before he takes over City Hall? Here's what to know in his conversation with ABC13's Tom Abrahams on "This Week in Texas."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On, This Week in Texas, we sit downwith John Whitmire, the man who will lead Houston as its 63rd mayor.

"City hall is open for business and we're user friendly," Whitmire told ABC13.

Texas' longest-serving state senator defeated Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in a runoff on Dec. 9.

Whitmire, 74, will replace term-limited Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was first elected in 2015 and took office in January 2016.

He also talked at length about his administration's priorities, which will lead with enhanced public safety and figuring out a strapped city budget.

In this episode, we also talk with Texas Southern University political science professor Michael Adams for his take on why Whitmire won so handily in the runoff election.

Whitmire will be inaugurated on Jan. 2, 2024.

Plus, we take a look at why a planned renovation of Terminal B at Bush Intercontinental Airport is stalled on the runway and may not take off in the waning days of the current administration.

It's a city-centric edition of "This Week in Texas."