'This Week in Texas': 2 candidates discuss what is best for the 38th congressional district

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The new installment of This Week in Texas looks at redistricting, specifically a newly drawn congressional district in Houston.

The 38th congressional district features Republican Wesley Hunt and Democrat Duncan Klussmann. ABC13's political reporter, Tom Abrahams, sits down with both candidates to learn what's important to them as they seek to represent one of the two new districts in the ever-growing state of Texas.

"I'm running for congress because I believe gerrymandering is killing our democracy," Klussmann told ABC13 exclusively.

"And we have lawmakers in Austin, career politicians who draw these districts to hand to one party or another. In fact, in Texas, only two districts are considered competitive, where you really have a choice between two different viewpoints when you go in November. I just think there is something inherently wrong about that," Klussmann said.

Hunt ran for congress in 2020 against District 7 incumbent Lizzie Fletcher and lost in a narrow contest. In 2022, he is the prohibitive favorite.

"This is going to be a pretty strong Republican district, and it falls right in line with who I am," Hunt said. "We ran last time, came short. We don't quit. Get right back on the horse and run again, and I think our hard work for the last four years has really paid off."

Also, on the program, The Baker Institute political fellow Mark Jones breaks down how the lines are different in Texas this election cycle.

A panel of political insiders will be present in this episode to offer their take on the race.

