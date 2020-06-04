How Third Ward business owners are honoring the life & legacy of George Floyd

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Business owners in the neighborhood where George Floyd grew up are honoring his life."I hope he's looking down and thinking that his life mattered," said Shanquita Greggs, who lives in the Third Ward. "To know that he sparked a change."Greggs owns Simply Scents, a candle store less than a mile from where Floyd grew up.She's now giving away memorial candles for those who knew him best."I started my candles here in the community so it means a lot to me to be able to give back and even to do this interview to talk about how much it means to us," Greggs said. "Just to know that we are standing for something. Just to know that we want justice. This is a good way to not let the memory fade. Once it's over, once you make the post, it's not over. It goes on and on."