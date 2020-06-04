community strong

How Third Ward business owners are honoring the life & legacy of George Floyd

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Business owners in the neighborhood where George Floyd grew up are honoring his life.

"I hope he's looking down and thinking that his life mattered," said Shanquita Greggs, who lives in the Third Ward. "To know that he sparked a change."

Greggs owns Simply Scents, a candle store less than a mile from where Floyd grew up.

She's now giving away memorial candles for those who knew him best.

"I started my candles here in the community so it means a lot to me to be able to give back and even to do this interview to talk about how much it means to us," Greggs said. "Just to know that we are standing for something. Just to know that we want justice. This is a good way to not let the memory fade. Once it's over, once you make the post, it's not over. It goes on and on."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives matterprotesthoustonbusinesssmall businesscommunity stronggeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Enjoy the Houston Symphony at home via Living Room series!
Who were those protesters on horseback?
PHOTOS: Peaceful and historic Houston march for George Floyd
Dog park and tours return to Buffalo Bayou Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charge dropped against man thrown to ground by Baytown PD
Facebook Live shooter to be released from prison early
Cristobal weakens to a tropical depression
What you need to know if you're going to George Floyd's viewing
ABC13 to host 'Police and Our Communities of Color' town hall
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Show More
Foot Locker to close stores during George Floyd services
Urban Cowboy 40th anniversary: Mickey Gilley looks back
2 Houston restaurants temporarily close due to staff contracting COVID-19
How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
More TOP STORIES News