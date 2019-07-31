Thieves steal $23,000 in camping gear from Tomball Boy Scouts

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- After years of sitting in the same spot, a Tomball Boy Scout troop's trailer full of camping equipment was taken.

When Troop 41 showed up for their meeting on Monday night, a cut lock is all that was left in the space where it was parked.

"I didn't think someone would be that selfish to take that away from kids that want to have fun," troop member Kameron Littlejohn said.

Parents of the Boy Scouts estimate there was $23,000 worth of tents, propane tanks, axes, saws, stoves and more stored inside. That excludes the cost of the trailer.

The group planned to go to Colorado Bend State Park in September on a camping trip. Right now without their supplies, troop leaders say that trip is in jeopardy.

"I think as parents we will make it happen, because we will do anything for our children but it's not going to be easy," parent Eric Keown said.

The troop set up a GoFundMe page with hopes of raising $30,000, which will allow them to replace the trailer as well.

