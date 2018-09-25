EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4334020" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling arrives on the scene where thieves were caught stealing fuel.

Two men were arrested after police caught them stealing fuel from an unattended depot in southeast Houston, officials say.Authorities tell Eyewitness News the suspects were using a modified box truck to steal diesel fuel from the business on E. Orem near Telephone.We're told the thieves used fraudulently obtained credit cards to pump hundreds of gallons of diesel into special tanks inside the box truck.Officers say typically the thieves turn around and sell that diesel at a job site.Authorities say this is not the first time that these thieves have pulled off this sort of crime.They believe that particular facility may have been targeted because it's unattended.