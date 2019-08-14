Thieves caught on camera stealing truck from Houston dealership

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Car salesman Kris Novasad dealt with two men Saturday evening in what he thought was going to be an ordinary car sale. He said he saw no red flags.

"I mean, it seemed like a regular car deal," recalled Novasad. "They would open up the hood and stuff like that."

Novasad saw no problem in handing over the keys so the seemingly interested car shoppers could start the engine.

What he didn't know, between the time he gave them the keys and the time the two left in the black Escalade, they managed to distract him and get away with the key.

Surveillance video above shows what happens when the two quickly pull back in about a half hour later. One appears to have changed clothes. He hops in the truck and peels right out of the lot.

"I just felt kind of dumb that it happened," said Novasad.

"You feel a little vilified," said Alan Helfman, owner of the targeted car dealership, Helfman River Oaks.

Novasad says the two men spoke Spanish. One has a tattoo of what appears to be a bird.

The truck stolen was a grey F-250.

"If you're going to work that hard on stealing cars, maybe there's a better vocation for you," Helfman said.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftcaught on videocar thefttruckscaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
Fight over puppies ends with man shot in the face
Woman with one leg wanted in teen's abduction: police
Humble teen threatened to blow up plane on Snapchat: police
16-year-old Texas boy dies after being attacked by 3 dogs
The Polar Express is coming to Galveston
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Show More
Weeks needed for young athletes to re-acclimate to outdoors
Mail back in neighborhood where dog scared off carrier
Houston to end traffic deaths by 2030, mayor vows
Off-duty firefighters save family on sinking boat in Galveston
Downtown sidewalk blossoms into Instagram worthy selfie spot
More TOP STORIES News