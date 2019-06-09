Thief wheels $3,000 Little League pitching machine down street

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland Little League team, with their sights on the World Series, is now facing a major setback after a thief stole a very expensive piece of equipment."The boys just feel cheated," said assistant coach Cameron Hall.Just weeks into their journey towards the World Series, the Pearland 12U West All Star Team is now working without their "Hack Attack" pitching machine."It's an absolute essential piece of equipment that we use that helps prepare the boys," said Hall.The team of 12-year-olds, some playing since they were 5, are finally old enough to compete for a shot at the Little League World Series.That means they are practicing their hitting, pitching and base running up to seven days a week."I was pretty mad because we use that on a daily basis to go hit," said player Garritt Romero. "It improves our swings a lot."Surveillance video caught the thief rolling the machine down the street early Thursday morning, after breaking into a coach's car."I didn't realize someone could do that, be that selfish and do that," said player Mason Wells.The specialized pitching machine, worth $3,000, was borrowed by the team from another coach."This is the year. All these years of preparation are for this moment," said Hall. "And now it has to be replaced by fundraising dollars that really needed to go to other areas."It was a maddening blow, but the team was back to practice just hours after reporting the theft."I was devastated because all these people are donating for all this equipment for us, but now we have to put all that money that they donated for the one piece we already had," said All Star Tanner Hall.Their determination is on high and energy re-focused."We can't control what happens to us, but we can control our attitude and our response and we just have to move forward," said Hall.To help the team in their fundraising efforts, visit the