Thief runs across road with woman's purse and gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives are hoping someone can give them information about a man accused of violently snatching a woman's purse.

On Sept. 15, authorities say a woman was walking in the 2900 block of Westridge when she was approached by a man who forcibly took her purse.

The woman told police that the man ran towards an apartment complex across the street with her purse.

Authorities say the woman's purse contained a gun and several personal items when it was stolen.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 20 to 25 years old, 6'2" and wearing a white shirt, gray pants, white shoes and a yellow baseball cap.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man. Information can be reported by called713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftpurse snatching
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar owner found dead during Imelda was shot to death
Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment, sources say
Officer accused of kneeing man in face won't face charges
Engineering the perfect chicken wing
I-10 bridge EB over San Jacinto River could reopen Wednesday
Plaster-like substance spilled on Highway 225 creating havoc
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Show More
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Boy with cystic fibrosis sworn in as honorary deputy
Realtor attacked by man at open house
Deshaun Watson invites hero teen to Houston Texans game
More TOP STORIES News