Thief runs across road with woman's purse and gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives are hoping someone can give them information about a man accused of violently snatching a woman's purse.
On Sept. 15, authorities say a woman was walking in the 2900 block of Westridge when she was approached by a man who forcibly took her purse.
The woman told police that the man ran towards an apartment complex across the street with her purse.
Authorities say the woman's purse contained a gun and several personal items when it was stolen.
The suspect is described as a black man, between 20 to 25 years old, 6'2" and wearing a white shirt, gray pants, white shoes and a yellow baseball cap.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man. Information can be reported by called713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org
