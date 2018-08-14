Montgomery County deputies are looking for the thief who stole two dozen bottles of Crown Royal from a liquor store.Investigators say this man went to the Spec's on the North Freeway in Montgomery County last Wednesday.They say he loaded 24 bottles of Crown Royal into a shopping cart before running out the front door and hopping into the passenger seat of a silver mid-size car.Investigators say he also swiped alcohol from another Spec's in Houston the day before.If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).