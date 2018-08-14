Thief makes off with 24 bottles of Crown Royal from Spec's liquor store in Montgomery County

Liquor store thief targets Crown Royal at Specs in Montgomery County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Montgomery County deputies are looking for the thief who stole two dozen bottles of Crown Royal from a liquor store.

Investigators say this man went to the Spec's on the North Freeway in Montgomery County last Wednesday.

They say he loaded 24 bottles of Crown Royal into a shopping cart before running out the front door and hopping into the passenger seat of a silver mid-size car.

Investigators say he also swiped alcohol from another Spec's in Houston the day before.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).
