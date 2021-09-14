Learn surf lingo with cast of ABC's 'The Ultimate Surfer' | EXCLUSIVE

"Dawn patrol" means to catch early-morning waves. "Froth" is another popular term and is used to describe surf excitement. A "kook" is a person who is not good at something.
"It's not really anything that pertains to surfing. You can be a kook out of the water," surfer Austin Clouse said.
A "barrel" describes a tube or the curl of the wave. There are tons of terms to describe surfing in the barrel, including: "getting barreled," "getting drained," "getting the tube" and "hanging in the greenroom."
"Charging" means to agressively go for a wave. An "a-frame" describes a wave shaped like a peak.
The most important turn in surfing is the "bottom turn," a turn at the bottom of the wave. A "carve" is a sharp turn on a wave.
Now it's time to put your newfound knowledge to the test. Try to decode this sentence from pro surfer and special correspondent Kelly Slater: "A frothing kook got pitted on an a-frame after he did a carve."
"The Ultimate Surfer" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC, with the season finale airing Sept. 21.
