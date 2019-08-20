The twists and turns of Jeffrey Stern's legal problems

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Follow the twists and turns of Jeffrey Stern's legal problems in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple may be tied to Liberty Co. jailbreak: Sheriff
Armed intruder reported on Louisiana State campus, officials say
Scattered storms moving away from Houston
Texas A&M-commit's season in jeopardy after transfer denied
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
TSU reveals when debate ticket registration could begin
Houston doctor accused of trying to meet minor for sex
Show More
UH student abducted by man with gun at Kemah gas station
Couple could face jail time for taking sand from beach
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
New liquidation store offering Black Friday-style deals
US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News