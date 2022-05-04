apartment

New luxury apartment tower The Langley to replace Ashby high-rise on Boulevard Oaks

Posh new Boulevard Oaks tower replaces controversial Ashby high-rise

HOUSTON, Texas -- Some 15 years ago, a turf war ensued between Boulevard Oaks/Rice University-area residents and the developers of a mixed-use tower, then dubbed the Ashby high-rise.

While locals filed a suit against Buckhead Investment Partners, a judge eventually sided with developers in 2016, though the embattled property at 1717 Bissonnet St. has yet to be developed.

That all may change, as national developer StreetLights Residential has teamed with El Paso-based Hunt Companies, Inc. to now construct The Langley, a new luxury rental community. The targeted completion date is 2025, per StreetLights press materials.

