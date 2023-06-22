Road to Jimmy Awards 2023: Special offers preview of 14th annual high school talent show

High School's brightest musical stars will take to the stage for the 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre on Monday, June 26.

NEW YORK CITY -- High School's brightest musical stars will take to the stage for the 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre on Monday, June 26.

The Jimmy Awards, presented by the Broadway League Foundation, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance.

The foundation has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships since its inception.

The event will be streamed live in its entirety on the Jimmy Awards' YouTube and Facebook starting at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch a preview special, above, hosted by Sandy Kenyon, who will also host a live intermission show you can watch right here on Monday evening

Who will host the show?

Star of stage and screen Corbin Bleu of "High School Musical" fame returns to host this year's Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theatre.

This marks Bleu's second time in the role after first hosting the ceremony in 2021.

Who are the nominees?

The awards feature 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage.

During the talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

You can view a full list of the 2023 Jimmy Awards Participating Theatre Organizations and their Nominees at the Jimmy Awards website.

Who are the coaches and judges?

The Jimmy Awards welcomes seven coaches who will mentor the 96 high school students. The coaches include: Jenni Barber, Max Chernin, Maryann Hu, Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, Howard McGillin, and Desi Oakley.

The panel of judges for this year's show is comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts, and industry leaders.

The winners, finalists, and semifinalists will be selected by Khady Kamara, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, T. Oliver Reid, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Thomas Schumacher, Bernie Telsey, and Sergio Trujillo.

Preliminary judges who evaluated and cast the nominees included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Will there be special guests?

Throughout the evening, special guest presenters will introduce various awards, musical numbers, and tributes.

Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) will present the Week-in-Review video highlighting the incredible moments the nominees experienced while in NYC.

McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked) will introduce the Tribute to Touring number honoring our touring venues' contributions to the Jimmy Awards and to Touring Broadway throughout the years.

The 2023 Jimmy Awards will also welcome two student reporters: "JD" Jonathan Gregory Davis from Broadway Star of the Future in Tampa, FL and Katie Koslow from The Stephen Sondheim Awards in New Haven, CT.

The aspiring journalists were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media, providing fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance.

(Information provided by The Broadway League)