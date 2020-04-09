Happy Birthday, Astrodome! A look at the '8th wonder' then and now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The future of the Astrodome hasn't always been clear. Here's the city's love/hate relationship with the Eighth Wonder of the World has gone down.1962Astrodome groundbreaking1965Astrodome opened to the public1996Houston Oilers played their final season in the Astrodome before leaving HoustonMinute Maid Park was approved to be built1999Astros played their last season in the Dome2000Officials broke ground on NRG Stadium2005Dome used as a shelter during Hurricane Katrina2008Astrodome closed to visitors2013Voters rejected $217 million "New Dome Experience"2015County officials traveled to Germany for research2017Astrodome became a protected state landmark2018$105 million renovation project passed
