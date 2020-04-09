Community & Events

Happy Birthday, Astrodome! A look at the '8th wonder' then and now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The future of the Astrodome hasn't always been clear. Here's the city's love/hate relationship with the Eighth Wonder of the World has gone down.


1962

  • Astrodome groundbreaking

    • 1965
  • Astrodome opened to the public

    • 1996
  • Houston Oilers played their final season in the Astrodome before leaving Houston
  • Minute Maid Park was approved to be built

    • 1999
  • Astros played their last season in the Dome


    • 2000
  • Officials broke ground on NRG Stadium

    • 2005
  • Dome used as a shelter during Hurricane Katrina

    • 2008
  • Astrodome closed to visitors

    • 2013

  • Voters rejected $217 million "New Dome Experience"

    • 2015
  • County officials traveled to Germany for research

    • 2017
  • Astrodome became a protected state landmark

    • 2018
  • $105 million renovation project passed


    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    community & eventshoustonconstructionastrodomeevents
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
    1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
    1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
    Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
    $15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
    Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
    SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
    Show More
    'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
    Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
    Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
    Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
    Thank you nurses!
    More TOP STORIES News