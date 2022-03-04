New '20/20' special decodes mysteries of Heaven's Gate cult, largest mass suicide on American soil

The extraordinary Diane Sawyer Event Special premieres Friday night, March 11, at 9|8c on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven's Gate'

It remains the largest mass suicide ever on American soil: In 1997, 39 people in Rancho Santa Fe, California, took their own lives because they believed a UFO would carry them to a higher level of existence for all eternity.

Among the dead were nurses, veterans and even a valedictorian who left their daily lives, careers, families, friends and even young children behind for the Heaven's Gate cult.

In a new two-hour special edition of "20/20," ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer and team decode the mysteries of the cult and examine the secrets of its compelling leader, Marshall Applewhite. Watch the trailer in the media player above.

In 1997, Sawyer had the exclusive interview with Rio DiAngelo, a member who left the group before the tragedy to serve as a messenger to the world. Twenty-three years later, Sawyer interviewed him again.

The special features exclusive never-before-seen tapes and intimate audio recordings of Applewhite, his followers, interviews with former members emerging from the shadows, loved ones of deceased followers and authorities who worked on the grisly case. Two survivors also share their experiences in the cult for the very first time.

"The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven's Gate" airs on "20/20" Friday, March 11, at 9|8c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
diane sawyerabcu.s. & worldcult
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman told police she was randomly shot while driving in W. Houston
Transgender woman fled her country only to be murdered in Houston
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist on I-10 causing traffic delays
Woman accused in family's murder attended victims' funeral, judge says
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Warmer for the weekend, but winter is not done with us yet
Family of man shot to death at McDonald's speaks out
Show More
Health issues force TX representative to retire from state politics
Teen hospitalized after being shot, sheriff's office says
No radiation released at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
Kunis, Kutcher launch GoFundMe for Ukrainians, will match $3M
Turn to Ted gets resident $3,700 refund for Astroworld Fest tickets
More TOP STORIES News