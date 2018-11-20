Food & Drink

THANKSGIVING WITH A TWIST: Houston restaurants offer a spin on traditional dishes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We all love the traditional Thanksgiving meal that consists of turkey, sides and desserts, but if you're looking to shake things up a bit, there are a few restaurants that have put a twist on the typical Thanksgiving offerings.



Killen's Barbecue
The Pearland restaurant is offering a truly Texan Thanksgiving this year. If you have a taste for tamales, Killen's Barbecue is offering brisket tamales to feed your guests. The tamales are available Tuesday and Wednesday for $20 a dozen.


FM Kitchen & Bar
The restaurant is celebrating Thanksgiving and taco Tuesday with "hot brown turkey tacos." They're offering up the dish Tuesday, Nov. 20 with an array of side dishes including cornbread stuffing and chocolate pecan tart for $18.



Crave Cupcakes
If you're in the mood for cupcakes instead of pie this Thanksgiving, Crave is serving up their famous vanilla cupcakes with a pecan pie filling and buttercream icing top. A single cupcake is $3.75, and a dozen is $42.

Lupe Tortilla
If you love cranberries, you may want to try the cranberry margarita from Lupe Tortilla. The seasonal drink is made with cranberry spice syrup, sugared cranberries and topped with a lime wedge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonholidaythanksgivingrestaurantturkey
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker found shot to death at W. Harris Co. home site
2 killed in separate overnight incidents
Lawsuit filed over Lake Jackson amoeba death
Alvin ISD mourns loss of junior high principal
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Here's why Christmas fever started so early this year
FDA warns about false products claiming to treat COVID-19
Show More
Wrong-way driver slams into HPD cruiser
Free Thanksgiving meals this weekend feed thousands
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
More TOP STORIES News