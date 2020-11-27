Society

Man spends Thanksgiving homeless after being laid off in March due to pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It can be easy to overlook those living under our bridges and highways. But what happens when you suddenly become one of them?

"We used to see homeless people, and it almost became cliché," said Eric Phillip Gordon. "I went from a house and a job to $220. Now I live in my car under a bridge in Houston, Texas."

This year is Gordon's first Thanksgiving since he was laid off from his sales job in March.

"I'm sad a lot. I'm isolated. I'm by myself," he said.

After hearing about Gordon's story, many Houstonians dropped off food, blankets and COVID-19 supplies to the homeless this holiday.

"A lot of people don't understand that less fortunate people are not as blessed as we are to drive around and eat good every day," explained 23-year-old Sincere Phillips. "Just a small token of thanks for how I live."

"I receive more than what I give them," said Pedro Martinez, who came out with his family to distribute tamales. "We need to support our brothers and sisters. This is a way to tell them, 'I love you, not only when the things are good.'"

Gordon said he's feeling more thankful than ever this year.

"I'm puffy because I've been crying for the last three hours because of the graciousness and the wonderfulness of the people of Houston," Gordon said. "When you have nothing, it's hard to be thankful for anything."

