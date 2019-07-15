human remains found

Texas woman was living with dead mother for 3 years, police say

SEGUIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman from outside of San Antonio has been arrested after police say she was living with her dead mother for three years and sharing the home with her young daughter.

Investigators say 47-year-old Delissa Crayton did not properly help her mother after she suffered a non-life threatening fall in her bedroom in 2016.

Police say Crayton's mother died within a few days of the fall while lying on the floor.

Investigators later found remains believed to belong to Crayton's mother on July 7, three years later.

Crayton shared the home with her mother and daughter, who police say at the time, was under the age of 15.

"The two-bedroom residence included one room where the skeletal remains were located, and a second bedroom shared by Delissa Crayton and her daughter," said police in a Facebook post.



Crayton was arrested for causing injury to a child under the age of 15 causing serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury.

She is currently being held at the Guadalupe County Jail in Seguin on a $200,000 bond.

Crayton's daughter has been placed with family members and is receiving help from the police department's crime victim's liaison, the Guadalupe County Child Advocacy Center, and CPS.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusehuman remains foundtexas newsmother arrestedchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
Realistic doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene
Dog finds human skull in NE Harris County, sheriff says
New sketch released of human head found in trash bag
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News