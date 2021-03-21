Texas Southern's NCAA run ends with 82-66 lost to Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (KTRK) -- The Texas Southern University men's basketball team's 2021 season came to an end Saturday with an NCAA second-round loss to Michigan 66-82.The Tigers' Michael Weathers led the team with 24 points, four rebounds and one assist. John Walker III scores 18 points for TSU.Yahuza Rasas led in rebounds for TSU with eight.The Tigers score was close against the Wolverines early in the game, but Michigan eventually came out on top.This year's NCAA tournament appearance was the ninth for TSU.The Wolverines advance to the Sweet 16 and are set to play LSU Monday.