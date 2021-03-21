texas southern university

Texas Southern's NCAA run ends with 82-66 lost to Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (KTRK) -- The Texas Southern University men's basketball team's 2021 season came to an end Saturday with an NCAA second-round loss to Michigan 66-82.

The Tigers' Michael Weathers led the team with 24 points, four rebounds and one assist. John Walker III scores 18 points for TSU.

Yahuza Rasas led in rebounds for TSU with eight.

The Tigers score was close against the Wolverines early in the game, but Michigan eventually came out on top.

This year's NCAA tournament appearance was the ninth for TSU.

The Wolverines advance to the Sweet 16 and are set to play LSU Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianancaacollege basketballtexas southern universitybasketball
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
Houston in March Madness: UH beats Cleveland State 87-56
No Layups: March Madness is here with two Houston teams
Texas Southern beats Prairie View 80-61 in SWAC final
Cold weather hits pause on COVID-19 vaccine appointments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 100 arrests made during illegal street racing crackdown
Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Waco girl
Man accused in 6-year-old's shooting death denied bond
High business: Edibles service takes off amid pot decriminalization efforts
Spring starts sunny, storms return next week
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, March 21
UH faces Rutgers in men's NCAA tournament 2nd round
Show More
Baylor women face Jackson State in NCAA women's tournament
What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps
82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to pandemic
Houston could hit 100 murders in less than 3 months, data shows
Capital murder charge filed in 6-year-old girl's death
More TOP STORIES News