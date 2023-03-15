Texas Southern Tigers seeking 4th-ever NCAA tourney win in First Four vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

The Texas Southern Tigers hope to continue a hot streak in their postseason when they meet Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Four.

DAYTON, Ohio (KTRK) -- The Texas Southern Tigers men's basketball team is looking to extend a win streak in the First Four round of the NCAA tournament on Wednesday when the Tigers face Fairleigh Dickinson.

The matchup pits two 16-seed teams with interesting paths to the Big Dance.

TSU (14-20) put together a Southwest Athletic Conference tournament run as the eighth seed, beating better SWAC teams - Alcorn State, Alabama A &M, and Grambling - to make its 11th-ever appearance in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Fairleigh Dickinson, a private university in Hackensack, New Jersey, actually lost in the Northeast Conference tournament final against Merrimack College, which was not eligible to enter the March Madness field due to an NCAA rule imposed on schools that transition from lower-level Division II to Division I. The runners-up in the final got into the Dance by default.

Nevertheless, TSU head coach Johnny Jones has his team clicking at the right time. Senior guard and Shadow Creek alum, PJ Henry, scored a combined 45 points in the Tigers' last two wins in the SWAC tournament. He also owns a 41-point performance - his career high - in a Feb. 27 loss against Alcorn State.

The winner Wednesday night advances to an East Region First Round matchup with No. 1 Purdue.

