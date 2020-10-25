Texas Renaissance Festival

19-year-old killed in shooting at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds

TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died early Sunday in a shooting while camping at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

It happened just around 2:40 a.m. at the campgrounds on the theme park property.

Grimes County deputies were called to the campground for a disturbance when they found a 19-year-old woman had been shot in the abdomen, according to Sheriff Don Sowell.

The victim, identified as Isabella Cimetta of Spring, had come to the festival with friends, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Sean Campbell, 22, an acquaintance of Cimetta's, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It wasn't clear what led to the multiple charges or what led to the disturbance.

An image of the area posted on Facebook Sunday morning showed deputies investigating the scene at a tent site on the grounds.

The Texas Renaissance Festival hosts thousands of people each year for nine weekends in the fall and offers camping accommodations for overnight guests.



The festival remained open Sunday and was not impacted by the investigation.

SEE ALSO: Booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival

The event returned this year with a limit on park capacity and required social distancing guidelines. A fire destroyed multiple booths inside the park earlier this month. No one was injured in that fire.
