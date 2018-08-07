Texas Rangers searching for missing Seadrift woman

Have you seen Suzie Escobedo?

SEADRIFT, Texas (KTRK) --
State and local police are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman who disappeared from her Seadrift home in Calhoun County about 150 miles southwest of Houston.

Suzie Escobedo was last seen on August 2, at her home. There is no known description of clothing and no known reason why she has not been seen or heard from since.

The Texas Rangers, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas Equusearch are searching for Escobedo.

Anyone with information on Escobedo is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 361-553-4646.
