Wintry weather sweeps across Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KTRK) -- Snow, sleet and freezing rain were reported Tuesday in parts of the Texas Panhandle as an ice storm hit the Southern Plains.

The National Weather Service warned drivers of "slick and dangerous" roadways before issuing an ice storm warning for areas in the Big Country, Concho Valley, the Northern Edwards Plateau and portions of the Heartland.

Snow was also reported in Amarillo, forcing the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport to close on Tuesday.
Several viewers recorded videos showing snow falling in their backyards on on several roadways.

