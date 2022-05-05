UT poll shows more than 54% of Texans oppose banning all abortions

TEXAS (KTRK) -- Calling Texas pro-life, state lawmakers said they are ready to ban abortions completely in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
But polls show more than 54% of Texans would strongly or somewhat strongly oppose banning all abortions.
Researchers with the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin say 81% of Texans say they would support making abortions available if the parent's life was in extreme danger.
Since September, Texas has already been under the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
