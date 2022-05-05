abortion

UT poll shows more than 54% of Texans oppose banning all abortions

By
Data shows how Texans really feel about abortion

TEXAS (KTRK) -- Calling Texas pro-life, state lawmakers said they are ready to ban abortions completely in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

But polls show more than 54% of Texans would strongly or somewhat strongly oppose banning all abortions.

Researchers with the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin say 81% of Texans say they would support making abortions available if the parent's life was in extreme danger.

Since September, Texas has already been under the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

You can access the latest polls on the project's website.

What would a reversal of Roe v. Wade mean for the state of Texas?

Texas now bans medical abortions after 7 weeks of pregnancy

Abortion ban will impact women of color the most

