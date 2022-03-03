transgender

Texas judge temporarily blocks directive to investigate parents of transgender children

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Travis County, Texas, District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum has granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the state from performing child abuse investigations of families seeking gender-affirming health care for their transgender children.

The temporary ruling comes after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate reports of gender-forming care as child abuse last week.

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit on behalf of three Texas families currently under investigation.

A hearing is set for next week for the judge to determine the validity of the order.

CNNWire contributed to this story.

