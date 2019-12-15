Texas mom and 3-week-old baby missing since Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas -- A mother and her infant daughter have been missing since Thursday.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her 3-week-old daughter Margot Carey were last seen around 7:30 a.m. when Broussard dropped off her son at school. Police believe they returned to their home afterward, but they haven't been seen since.

Broussard's fiancé and Carey's father Shane Carey says he knew something wasn't right when his son's school called asking for someone to pick him up.

"If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything, please just somebody call," Carey pleaded.

Broussard stands 5'3'' and weighs 150 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair with highlights. Carey is a newborn who weighs 7 pounds and 7 ounces. She is 22 inches long.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Broussard or Carey should call the Austin Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austintexas newsmissing girlmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Sylvester Turner declares victory in runoff against Tony Buzbee
Woman dies in rear-end crash on Katy Freeway
Children from local hospitals visit the 'North Pole'
Student sues frat, alleging he was attacked, left with brain injury
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy
Surveillance videos show 'heinous' killing of officer from Houston
Couple's prized '67 Camaro stolen from gated community
Show More
Trae Tha Truth gives out Christmas trees to families in need
Mom of alleged cop killer says she lied 'because she's a mom'
Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in
Near record heat followed by a cold front
Man who spent 5 years on death row graduates from college
More TOP STORIES News