Houston-area school districts' mask policies after mandate lifts in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents, with Texas' mask mandate lifting March, 10, you're probably curious about what your child's school district is going to do.Last week after Gov. Greg Abbott announced his decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate, schools responded that they would keep their current policies in place and await further guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).The following day, the TEA said it would be up to each school district whether to maintain mandated COVID-19 protocols. Under TEA's updated guidance, "a public school system's current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy."In the list below, you can find what your child's district has decided on its mask policy:TEA has updated its guidance to include "a public school system's current practices on masks may continue unchanged." As a result, Alief ISD will continue to require masks and facial coverings in all schools and district facilities.Additionally, the US Department of Health and Human Services issued a directive expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to educators and child care workers.In a video and post on its website, Brazosport ISD decided that students and staff will continue to wear masks "when it is unavoidable being in close contact with another person. BISD will continue to implement our current mitigation and prevention strategies of keeping our students and staff safe and our schools open.""After experiencing the loss of class time, extracurricular activities and school events last spring, our mantra this school year has been that in BISD we are willing to do whatever it takes to keep our schools open and our students connected," the district wrote on its site.Visit the Brazosport ISD's website for a full release from the district. On its website, CCISD announced it will be requiring face coverings for all staff, students and visitors when entering a CCISD facility.To read more on the district's recent guidelines, visit its website On its Facebook page, Conroe ISD wrote it is "committed to providing the safest learning environment for its students and staff and keeping schools open," and that students and staff will continue to wear face coverings for the rest of the school year.In a video to its students, Galena Park ISD superintendent Dr. John Moore said the district will continue to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks on district property and at district events.Houston ISD announced it will continue requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks on district property and district events. HISD said it will continue to follow the guidelines of its Communicable Disease Plan for the safety of students and staff.In a release, Katy ISD said it decided to keep everything as is until the end of the school year.Magnolia ISD's school board has decided that masks will not be required for in-person learning. The decision goes into effect on April 1.According to the district, it is hoping to get more teachers vaccinated between now and then.Pearland ISD announced it will continue the use of masks/facial coverings in schools.In a letter to parents, Splendora said it will continue requiring masks for in-person learning.Read the district's full letter on its website To read the district's full release, visit its website Tarkington ISD announced it will discontinue mandated masks and face coverings on March, 10. While the mandate will be discontinued, the district adds masks and coverings will be optional but not required.Texas City ISD announced it will continue to require masks in school and for school activities.