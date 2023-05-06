Nearly 200 migrants found inside train car in southwest Texas, Kinney County deputies say

SPOFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- New images show dozens of migrants in custody after they were found packed in a train in the scorching heat on Friday in southwest Texas.

Deputies say at least 100 suspected migrants managed to escape, jumping from the train and scattering into the brush in Spofford, which is west of San Antonio. One migrant reportedly fainted from the extreme temperatures of the train but was caught by officers before she hit the ground.

Authorities are searching for them now.

Pictures posted by the Kinney County Sheriff's Office show the migrants on top of each other in those train cars.

Temperatures topped 100 degrees in that community on Friday, so it's fortunate no one was killed.

Investigators told Eyewitness News the conductor alerted authorities that unauthorized passengers were on his train.

Deputies responded and arrested roughly 90 people, who have been handed over to border patrol.

The whereabouts of migrants who got away are unknown at this time.

Migrants have been crossing the border at an accelerated rate, with Title 42 set to expire in just one week.

President Joe Biden has sent troops to the border, but his critics, including Governor Abbott, said that will do almost nothing to stop the surge because the troops aren't conducting law enforcement work.