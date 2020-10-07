Texas House District 132 candidates answer Q&A

: comptroller at a tech company: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from St. Edward's University; Paralegal Certificate from University of North Texas: www.ginacalanni.com: I'm running for re-election to be a voice for everyday Texans and continue fighting for the issues that matter most: guaranteeing access to affordable healthcare, addressing rising property taxes, providing all kids with a high-quality public education, defeating the plague of human trafficking, and ensuring our community is equipped to handle future disasters. Last session, I passed more bills than any Democratic freshman; I'm ready to go back to Austin and fight for our community.: I have connected with constituents in District 132 regularly to help them navigate small business loan applications and the unemployment claims process. We must be prepared for every possible catastrophe. During the next legislative session, I will work to pass more proactive legislation to get our state ready for future disasters, help small businesses and working families recover from the COVID-19 disaster, and expand broadband access across the state.: Flooding from Harvey forced my family to leave our home, just like so many others. That's why last session we invested over $1.6 billion into flood control projects and continued Harvey recovery efforts. Next session, I will work to pass more legislation that prepares Texans for natural disasters and funds critical flood infrastructure projects. We need to create ways to avoid flooding and ensure developers are not building homes and businesses in flood-prone areas.: We can have great public education without raising property taxes. I was proud to co-author HB 3 because it transformed our school finance system, gave our teachers and support staff a much-needed pay raise, and provided property tax relief to Texas families. As a result, Cy-Fair ISD received a $47 million increase. My priority is protecting the progress we made, but I will keep fighting to bring more resources into our classrooms.: A top priority in the 87th Legislative Session is to expand Medicaid so all Texans have access to affordable healthcare. COVID-19 has made clear the staggering inequity in access to healthcare especially considering that those who lost their jobs because of this pandemic also lost health insurance tied to their employment. All Texans deserve to have high-quality, preventative healthcare options, and Medicaid expansion would provide over 1 million more Texans with real access to healthcare.: Candidate did not submit responses by press time.: Candidate did not submit responses by press time.: www.mikeschofield.com: Candidate did not submit responses by press time.: Candidate did not submit responses by press time.: Candidate did not submit responses by press time.: Candidate did not submit responses by press time.: Candidate did not submit responses by press time.