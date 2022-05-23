Texas lawmakers to consider allowing athletes to accept money from endorsement deals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has learned that lawmakers could soon allow Texas high school athletes to make money off of endorsements.On Monday, Joe Martin, the executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, said that he expects the Texas Legislature to tackle the issue in during a session in January.The association has teamed up with a firm called Eccker Sports to offer education to athletes, coaches, and parents.Martin has said that he and other high school coaches in Texas are preparing for the inevitable.Athletes accepting endorsements is legal and growing in multiple states, such as Louisiana.For now, in Texas, athletes playing under University Interscholastic League, or UIL, guidelines are prohibited from making money using their name, image, and likeness.