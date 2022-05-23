high school sports

Texas lawmakers to consider allowing athletes to accept money from endorsement deals

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Texas HS student-athletes could be next for endorsement deals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has learned that lawmakers could soon allow Texas high school athletes to make money off of endorsements.

On Monday, Joe Martin, the executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, said that he expects the Texas Legislature to tackle the issue in during a session in January.

The association has teamed up with a firm called Eccker Sports to offer education to athletes, coaches, and parents.

Martin has said that he and other high school coaches in Texas are preparing for the inevitable.

Athletes accepting endorsements is legal and growing in multiple states, such as Louisiana.

For now, in Texas, athletes playing under University Interscholastic League, or UIL, guidelines are prohibited from making money using their name, image, and likeness.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshigh schooltexas newsathletestexashigh school sports
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Houston-area well represented at state track meet in Austin
Girls' wrestling team makes history despite gender inequalities
Racism claims 'baseless' in cheerleading selection process: Klein ISD
Klein Forest HS dedicates baseball field to former coach
TOP STORIES
Deputy among those injured during Go Topless Jeep Weekend event
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 8-year-old daughter, HPD says
Houston gets extra 'rose' after paying $240k to bring Bachelor to town
Authorities searching for 49-year-old Alvin man last seen May 19
Rain chances continue into the work week
Manhunt underway for woman connected to deadly love triangle
SCOTUS makes it tougher for prisoners to argue counsel was ineffective
Show More
What's causing liver disease in kids? Researchers float theories
More than 75,000 pounds of baby formula lands in US amid shortage
Deputy crashes while chasing suspect in slingshot motorcycle
Student says he was told not to mention 'Don't Say Gay' law in speech
Businesses that help employees get abortions could be next target
More TOP STORIES News