Gov. Abbott to discuss statewide effort to directly vaccinate homebound seniors

McALLEN, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas expands its eligibility on who gets the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to discuss more about the statewide efforts to get senior citizens vaccinated.

On Thursday, Abbott will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. in McAllen to discuss the "Save Our Seniors" initiative.

Through the program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Texas Military Department will work with local jurisdictions to help set up a central drive-thru vaccine clinic in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors.

Abbott announced the program back in February while in Corpus Christi, where he commended the city's fire department, Meals on Wheels and the city for their success of the senior vaccination program. He also added that the program served as a model for the statewide initiative.

Counties who participated in the first round of the program were Aransas, Bastrop, Brewster, Brooks, Brown, Cass, Dallas, Eastland, Freestone, Gray, Hill, Hockley, Hudspeth, Hutchinson, Irion, Lee, McCulloch, Medina, Morris, Panola, Rains, Refugio, Robertson, San Jacinto, Shelby, and Webb.

According to the governor's website, the counties and cities were selected based on the following data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services:

  • The state targeted areas with ongoing high hospitalizations
  • The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area
  • The state took into account areas who reported no more than approximately a third vaccinated for seniors
  • The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks
  • The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses
  • The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state


Now, Hidalgo County will be taking part in the program this week.

It is not yet known when Harris County will be in the program.
